TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,752 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after purchasing an additional 418,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $106,660,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.