Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ATVC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,825,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,925,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,169,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.