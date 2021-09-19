Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Short Interest Down 30.7% in August

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACA. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 260,064 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACA remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Friday. 6,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,696. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

