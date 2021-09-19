TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of THS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,962. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

