Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.41. 6,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 15,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.18% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

