TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Up 6%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price rose 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.19. Approximately 5,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 770,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.38 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

