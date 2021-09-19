Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Up 1.3%

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01). 21,845,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 21,525,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £8.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

