Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TOWTF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.12. Tower One Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

