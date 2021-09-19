Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
TOWTF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.12. Tower One Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
About Tower One Wireless
