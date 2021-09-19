Tobam Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Tobam purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total value of $929,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $18.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $614.29. 2,156,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,580. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.60 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

