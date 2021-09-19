Tobam Sells 8,180 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459,181 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 452.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 238,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

