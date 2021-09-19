Tobam Grows Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Tobam boosted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 47.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $236,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 23.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOS. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

GOOS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. 650,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

