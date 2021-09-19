Tobam Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $420.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,249. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,938 shares of company stock worth $42,943,909. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

