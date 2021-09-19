Tobam Buys Shares of 37,400 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Tobam bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 520.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Futu by 258.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $2,580,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of Futu stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,153. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.