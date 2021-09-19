Tobam Acquires 707 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Danaher were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 63.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.53. 3,459,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.49. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $201.44 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

