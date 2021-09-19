Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Down 52.0% in August

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the August 15th total of 889,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.2 days.

Shares of TCYMF stock remained flat at $$1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of -0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

