Throne Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Throne has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $661,429.44 and approximately $24.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00071350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00120584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00176340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.32 or 0.07011428 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,521.42 or 1.00018348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.11 or 0.00848416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.