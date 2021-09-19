Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,321 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 225,168 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 46,477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,519 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $31.99. 1,677,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $353,628.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331,664.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

