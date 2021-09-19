Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,181,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 8.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

PDD opened at $100.73 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

