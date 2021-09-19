Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. Sells 13,100 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FGEN opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 10.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FibroGen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in FibroGen by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 156,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FibroGen by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

