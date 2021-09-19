Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. Sells 13,100 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of FGEN opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $57.21.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.
FibroGen Company Profile
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
