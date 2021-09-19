ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 27.5% in August

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 585,400 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $2.30 on Friday. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 152.92%. On average, research analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ThermoGenesis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 190,645 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 55.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

