The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $78.00. The company traded as low as $67.72 and last traded at $67.81. 911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 557,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,662,000 after buying an additional 123,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Timken by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after buying an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 5.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 20.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,581,000 after buying an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

