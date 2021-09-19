The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,413 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after acquiring an additional 430,516 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $28,534,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $140.69 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

