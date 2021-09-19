The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,177,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,876,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,199,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.34. 18,738,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990,296. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

