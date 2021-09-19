The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.33. The Mosaic posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 630.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,695. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

