The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The India Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 80,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

