The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278,302 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $34,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,885 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,444,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,217. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

