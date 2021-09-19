The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Holdings Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

