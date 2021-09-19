The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $0.81 on Top Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $3.81 billion and approximately $73.78 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00128286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048123 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

