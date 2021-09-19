The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.20.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

