The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.20.
Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $197.40.
In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
