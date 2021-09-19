The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.67 million.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $433.08.

COO traded down $6.15 on Friday, hitting $436.60. The company had a trading volume of 481,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.26. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

