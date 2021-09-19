The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $436.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

