The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Decreased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

BK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. 11,539,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,537. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

