The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,528 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $28,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. dropped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $131.03. 3,401,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,811. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average is $128.29. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.