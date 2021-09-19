TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Glenn R. Mattes Buys 10,000 Shares

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Glenn R. Mattes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TFFP stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $864,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.35.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

