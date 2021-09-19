Tether (USDT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $55.40 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $68.33 billion and $55.40 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,335,677,475 coins and its circulating supply is 68,292,505,887 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

