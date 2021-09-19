Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,557.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,444. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.