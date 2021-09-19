Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 68.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $807,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. 88,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

