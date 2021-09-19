Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

