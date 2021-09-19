TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $29,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,072. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average of $137.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Securities raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

