Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,082,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,387 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $35,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. 2,684,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,706. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.