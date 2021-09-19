T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $165.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.04.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

