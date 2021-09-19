Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,468 shares of company stock worth $110,350,277. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $9.84 on Friday, reaching $325.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $340.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.35 and its 200-day moving average is $270.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

