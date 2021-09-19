swisspartners Ltd. Takes $229,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 589,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,348,000 after purchasing an additional 104,647 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth approximately $6,942,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.51. 29,615,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,919,228. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

