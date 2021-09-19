swisspartners Ltd. Sells 330 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

swisspartners Ltd. decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA traded down $10.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,536,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,800,012. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.29. The company has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,248,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,563,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,000 shares of company stock worth $114,440,020 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

