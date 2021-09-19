Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGND. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $144.73 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

