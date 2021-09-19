Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.28 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

