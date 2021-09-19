Swingby 24 Hour Volume Hits $540,358.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $540,358.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00071513 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00058112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00120721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00176462 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,063,570 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

