Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 16,025 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.81. 2,162,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $175.61 and a 1 year high of $374.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

