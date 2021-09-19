Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,071,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Sempra Energy by 87.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,029,000 after buying an additional 768,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,303,000 after purchasing an additional 732,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.38. 3,181,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,310. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

