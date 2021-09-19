Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,883. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

